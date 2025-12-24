Evans Law Firm, Inc. Wins Over $47 Million In Verdicts Against Three Defendants After Financial Elder Abuse Bench Trial In Los Angeles

December 23, 2025 – Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA – California elder abuse attorney Ingrid M. Evans of Evans Law Firm, Inc. recently won combined verdicts of $47 million against three defendants following a bench trial in Los Angeles on a financial elder abuse case, captioned In re Durable Power of Attorney of Dock Dean, Case No. 23STPB13044, Superior Court of County of Los Angeles.

The complaint filed in the case alleged the financial elder abuse and isolation of an elderly Los Angeles man with dementia. According to the complaint, the three defendants (a woman unrelated to the victim and her two daughters) allegedly exploited the elderly male victim financially by taking three real properties he owned in Los Angeles and all his life savings. The complaint alleged that the trio squandered the victim's money on themselves, living lavishly and shopping at high-end stores, and taking trips to Miami, New York City, and Europe, all on the elderly man's money. According to the allegations in the complaint, while defendants were in Europe spending the victim's money, the elderly man was found by the police unconscious on the side of a road. He was completely destitute, and had no home to return to, since one defendant had deeded the elderly man's home to herself, according to the complaint.

The victim, his son, and his granddaughter retained Ingrid Evans and Evans Law Firm, Inc. to bring a financial elder abuse action against the three abusers and recover his property and money. Judge Daniel Juarez held a bench trial at Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles on December 1, 2025 and reached a judgment after trial of $41.865 million against one defendant and $2.65 million against each of her two daughters who were co-defendants. The judgments included twice the value of the property taken from the victim under Probate Code Section 859, $8,000,000 in pain and suffering and emotional distress damages, and $27,000,000 in punitive damages for the defendants' oppressive, malicious and fraudulent conduct towards the elderly victim.

For press inquiries contact Ingrid Evans at 415-441-8669 or ...

About Ingrid M. Evans and Evans Law Firm, Inc.

Evans Law Firm, Inc. founded by Ingrid M. Evans, is a plaintiff's law firm with its principal office in San Francisco. Evans Law Firm, Inc. focuses on financial elder abuse cases in particular ranging from individual cases involving financial abuse of elderly victims by caregivers or others to complex State and national class actions involving financial elder abuse of groups of seniors through sales of unsuitable annuities or life insurance products, misrepresented products or violations of statutory safeguards for seniors.

As a former San Francisco Deputy City Attorney, Ms. Evans brought the first financial elder abuse case on behalf of a 76-year-old man who was being manipulated and stolen from by his 40-year-old“friend.” After leaving the San Francisco City Attorney's Office, Ms. Evans sought to rectify the problem of“living trust mills” by bringing national attention to, and starting impact litigation against, various trust mills and insurance companies responsible for supporting the concept of living trust mills to increase their sales of deferred annuities. In these cases, she was named as a Finalist for California Consumer Attorney of the Year in 2009 for the case of Buhs v. American International Group where she recovered approximately $5 million in restitution for 750 senior victims that were sold deferred annuities by AIG and its agents, and also named as a Finalist in 2012 and 2015 for Consumer Attorney of the Year for the case of Rand v. American National Insurance Company where she recovered over $9,000,000 for 17,000 senior victims and 2015 in Negrete v. Allianz Life Insurance Company where she and co-counsel represented over 200,000 senior victims. She also recovered an estimated $100 million dollars in compensation for other senior victims against insurance companies in other legal actions.

As a result of her involvement in these national cases, Ms. Evans testified before California senate and congressional committees, the Department of Insurance, and have organized senior victims to testify before a United States Senate subcommittee on issues involving the protection of senior citizens. She has also written legislation to protect seniors that has been enacted into law. The elder abuse cases she has handled appeared on NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, Fox News, San Francisco's local KRON Channel 4 and KGO Channel 7 stations, the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, California Lawyer and the Miami-Herald.

You can read more about the firm and Ingrid's work on the firm's website:

CASE INFORMATION

Superior Court of Los Angeles County – Probate Division

In re Durable Power of Attorney of Dock Dean

Case No. 23STPB13044

Evans Law Firm, Inc. is a plaintiffs' litigation firm concentrating in financial elder abuse, annuity and life insurance litigation and consumer class actions. The firm was founded by Ingrid M. Evans, an experienced litigator with many jury trials in state and federal courts and expertise in diverse areas of law including personal injury, elder financial abuse, representation of public entities in complex cases, and consumer fraud/protection class actions. Ingrid is licensed to practice law in New York, Washington D.C. and California and admitted in multiple federal courts. Board Certified Civil Trial Advocate and Civil Practice Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Evans Law Firm, Inc.

4154418669

...



Press Contact: Ingrid M. Evans

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.