Mehmet Göçmen Appointed As Türkiye Representative Of NEQSOL Holding

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NEQSOL Holding, an international diversified group with operations across energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining industries, has announced the appointment of Mehmet Göçmen as its Türkiye Representative. In his new role, Mr. Göçmen will oversee senior-level coordination and development of NEQSOL Holding's activities in Türkiye, ensuring alignment with the Group's global business lines and corporate governance framework.

Commenting on the appointment, Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding said:“Mehmet Göçmen's extensive senior executive experience and deep understanding of complex organizations make him well suited to strengthen high-level representation and coordination of NEQSOL Holding's activities in Türkiye.”

Mehmet Göçmen commented:“I am pleased to assume this role and look forward to working closely with NEQSOL Holding's teams and partners to support effective coordination and engagement across the Group's activities in Türkiye.”

Mehmet Göçmen is a graduate of Galatasaray High School and holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Middle East Technical University (METU), as well as a master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Syracuse University in the United States. He began his professional career in 1983 at Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayi A.Ş. and later held senior executive roles at Lafarge and Akçansa. Mr. Göçmen subsequently assumed key leadership roles at Sabancı Holding, including serving as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, his career includes serving as a Member of the Board of Directors of Çalık Holding.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Group operates in more than 10 countries, including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan.

In Türkiye, the Group's activities have spanned international data connectivity, energy infrastructure services and construction projects through its subsidiaries.

