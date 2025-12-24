Harry Brook On Verge Of 3000 Test Runs Ahead Of 4Th Ashes Test

Star England batter Harry Brook is just seven runs away from completing 3000 Test runs. Brook, currently in Australia for the Ashes, is set to feature in the fourth Test at Melbourne, which starts on December 26. If Brook scores seven runs in his next Test innings, he will equal the former England player Denis Compton (57 innings) as the second-fastest batter to score 3000 Test runs for England, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Brook's Ashes Performance

Coming to the Ashes, Brook's start to the ongoing Ashes five-match series has reflected England's overall performance, showing moments of impressive cricket but also frustrating lapses that have enabled Australia to secure an unassailable 3-0 series lead. Although Brook has scored 173 runs--more than any of his teammates except for No 1-ranked batter Joe Root--he has managed only one half-century in six innings, with several of his dismissals coming at pivotal moments for England.

Third Ashes Test Recap

The Ben Stokes-led England side have been outplayed in all departments by Australia in the three matches that have been played so far.

Australia's First Innings

In the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, Australia won the toss and batted first but struggled early, falling to 94/4 owing to impressive bowling by Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. However, veteran Usman Khawaja (82) and Alex Carey (106) revived the innings, helping Australia post 371. Archer starred with 5/53 for England, supported by Josh Tongue and Will Jacks.

England's First Innings

In England's first innings, Nathan Lyon (2/70) and Pat Cummins (3/70) restricted big partnerships, but Ben Stokes (83) and Archer (51) put together a century stand to reach 286, still trailing by 85. Boland took three wickets to finish off the tail.

Australia's Second Innings and England's Chase

Australia's second innings saw Travis Head (170) and Carey (72) dominate, setting a total of 349. England, chasing a record 435, lost early wickets and struggled despite partnerships from Joe Root (39), Harry Brook (56), Jamie Smith (60), and Will Jacks (47). Key contributions from Carse (39*) helped, but England were eventually bowled out for 352. Starc, Cummins, and Lyon were Australia's standout bowlers. Australia secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, with Alex Carey earning Player of the Match for his two crucial knocks.

