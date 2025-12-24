Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajasthan Jaisalmer Tourism: Visitors Flock To Sam Sand Dunes Ahead Of Christmas


2025-12-24 10:12:21
Jaisalmer is witnessing a major tourism rush as visitors arrive at the iconic Sam Sand Dunes ahead of Christmas. Cultural performances, desert camps and folk traditions are drawing crowds. Kalbelia dancer Karishma Sapera says Jaisalmer continues to charm tourists year after year.

