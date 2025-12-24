Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Fall For Second Consecutive Week

Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected for the second consecutive week, according to data released a day early by the U.S. Department of Labor due to Christmas.

Jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 214,000 in the week ended December 20. This was lower than a Dow Jones estimate of 224,000, as cited by MarketWatch. The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which smooths weekly volatility, fell by 750 to 216,750.

This is the second consecutive weekly decline in jobless claims – benefit applications fell by 13,000 last week to 224,000, according to Labor Department data.

