IMPACT Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - IMPACT Silver Corp.: Has granted to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company, stock options to purchase a total of 4,800,000 common shares at a price of $0.41 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan, approved by the Company's shareholders on August 1, 2025 and by the TSX Venture Exchange. IMPACT Silver Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.40.
