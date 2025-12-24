Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IMPACT Silver Corp.

IMPACT Silver Corp.


2025-12-24 10:08:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - IMPACT Silver Corp.: Has granted to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company, stock options to purchase a total of 4,800,000 common shares at a price of $0.41 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan, approved by the Company's shareholders on August 1, 2025 and by the TSX Venture Exchange. IMPACT Silver Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.40.

MENAFN24122025000212011056ID1110522038



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search