Anfield Energy Inc.


2025-12-24 10:08:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Anfield Energy Inc.: Announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,120,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $6.25 per LIFE Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $7,000,000. Anfield Energy Inc. shares V are trading up $0.05 at $6.40.

Baystreet.ca

