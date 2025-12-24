403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Valkea Resources Corp.: Announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Valkea Resources Corp. shares V are trading up $0.05 at $0.35.
