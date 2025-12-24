Marcelo R Santos
- Senior Lecturer in Macroeconomics, University of Glasgow
Marcelo Santos is a Senior Lecturer in Macroeconomics at the Adam Smith Business School. Before joining the University of Glasgow in January 2024, Marcelo worked as an Associate Professor at Insper in São Paulo (2011–2022) and as a Senior Lecturer in Economics at the University of Sussex (2022–2023). Marcelo received his PhD in Economics from Fundação Getulio Vargas in Rio de Janeiro in 2011, with a visiting period as a research scholar at the University of Pennsylvania (2009–2010). He is a macroeconomist with broad interests in Public Finance, Development Economics, and Labor Economics.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow
- 2012 Fundacao Getulio Vargas, Rio De Janeiro, PhD Economics
