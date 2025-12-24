Air Force Strikes Positions Of Russian Drone Operators In Siversk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Operation Task Force "East" stated this on Facebook.

"The Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the Task Force "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and over the past day repelled 52 Russian assaults," the statement said.

Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 34 enemy assault actions near Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In this direction yesterday, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 62 invaders and wounded 24, destroyed 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of motor vehicles, and two artillery systems, and hit a tank, four units of automotive equipment, an artillery system, and 11 enemy personnel shelters.

As noted by the Task Force "East", the defense of Pokrovsk continues, with Ukrainian troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search-and-assault operations and the elimination of Russian forces in urban areas are ongoing.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to Ukrainian units and timely evacuation.

Spox Voloshyn: Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions remain hottest in south

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Task Force "East", Russian forces continue to suffer the heaviest losses: 408 invaders over the past day.

A total of 1,217 UAVs of various types and 105 units of other weapons and equipment were also destroyed, including one tank.

The Defense Forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also drone operators. Over the past day, 28 crews of Russian unmanned aerial systems were hit.

Missile forces and artillery units carried out 836 fire missions. Aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a building in the Siversk area from which enemy drone operators were operating.

Strikes were also carried out on two buildings in Pokrovsk housing enemy UAV pilots.

Army aviation hit a concentration area of Russian personnel near the settlements of Kotliarivka and Hryhorivka, the Task Force "East" added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Defense Forces are blocking the advance of Russian troops in the central part of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

Photo: unsplash