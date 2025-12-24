Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant Redefines Celebrations With Artisanal Wedding And Bespoke Private Event Packages

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant is proud to announce its latest suite of curated wedding and private event packages at its flagship location in One Farrer Hotel. Blending time-honored culinary traditions with a modern, stylish ambiance, the restaurant offers a premier destination for those seeking a harmonious and unforgettable celebratory experience.

Crafting Dream Weddings with Culinary Artistry, Jia He Grand provides a sophisticated setting for wedding banquets, with a versatile space that can accommodate up to 21 tables of 10 persons (210 guests total). Couples can choose from four meticulously designed packages-Celebration, Eternal, Perfect, and Blissful-with menus curated by a team of veteran chefs.

Key highlights of the wedding experience include:

.Tailored Menus: Individually plated 8-course Chinese menus ranging from $128++ to $188++ per person, featuring signature dishes such as Double-boiled Sea Whelk Soup with Baby Abalone and Steamed Soon Hock Fish with Golden Minced Garlic.

.Comprehensive Perks: Each package is designed to be seamless, offering complimentary floral centerpieces, a digital wedding invitation, a wedding guest book, and a bottle of champagne for the toasting ceremony.

.Beverage Excellence: Guests enjoy free-flow soft drinks and Chinese tea, with additional privileges like unlimited Tiger Draught Beer and waivers on corkage for duty-paid hard liquor and wine.

.Dedicated Support: Experienced in-house wedding consultants guide couples through every detail, from table settings to audio-visual technicalities.

Bespoke Private Events and Corporate Gatherings Beyond grand weddings, Jia He Grand is a sought-after venue for intimate solemnizations (ROM), family milestones, and corporate functions. The restaurant features five customizable private dining rooms that can be reconfigured to suit specific group sizes, including intimate settings for up to 60 guests.

For corporate and private events, Jia He Grand offers:

.Flexible Configurations: The inviting space is decorated in modern classic hues, suitable for business meetings, top-notch corporate events, or vibrant family celebrations.

.External Catering Services: Bringing the Jia He experience to any location, the restaurant provides off-site catering, ranging from buffet drop-offs to on-site cooking services with menus designed by a private chef.

.Modern Amenities: Full access to PA systems, microphones, and LCD projectors ensures a professional and flawless execution for all events.

Convenience and Accessibility: Located at the lobby level of One Farrer Hotel, Jia He Grand offers effortless access for attendees via Farrer Park MRT Station (Exit C). The venue provides direct drop-off access and ample parking, ensuring a seamless experience for all guests.

About Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant: Jia He Grand is dedicated to serving a well-balanced gastronomic experience that merges traditional Chinese delicacies with bold, contemporary multi-sensorial creations. Led by a team of F&B veterans, the restaurant strives to deliver culinary mastery and artistry paired with exemplary service.

For Wedding & Banquet Enquiries:

.Telephone: Banquet office +65 6538 4788 / +65 6538 2788

.WhatsApp: +65 9170 2682 / +65 8870 8988 / +65 9067 0828

.Website: ,

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email:...

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

. WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988 / 9170 2682

. Email:...

. Website:

. eShop: