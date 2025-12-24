Temporary Closure Of Umm Al Houl Interchange Exit From Mesaieed Road Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary full road closure of the exit of Umm Al Houl Interchange for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road and heading towards Hamad Port Road.

The road closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, December 26, 2025, until 10am of Friday, January 2, 2026, to carry out maintenance works.



Mesaimeer Interchange Tunnel to be closed temporarily for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to speed limit, use all available diversion routes and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.

