Temporary Closure Of Umm Al Houl Interchange Exit From Mesaieed Road Announced
Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary full road closure of the exit of Umm Al Houl Interchange for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road and heading towards Hamad Port Road.
The road closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, December 26, 2025, until 10am of Friday, January 2, 2026, to carry out maintenance works.Read Also
-
Mesaimeer Interchange Tunnel to be closed temporarily for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road
From novice to mastery: An expat baker reflects on his journey in Qatar
Rumailah Hospital achieves landmark international recognition for memory services
Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to speed limit, use all available diversion routes and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment