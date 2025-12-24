Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temporary Closure Of Umm Al Houl Interchange Exit From Mesaieed Road Announced


2025-12-24 09:12:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary full road closure of the exit of Umm Al Houl Interchange for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road and heading towards Hamad Port Road.

The road closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, December 26, 2025, until 10am of Friday, January 2, 2026, to carry out maintenance works.

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to speed limit, use all available diversion routes and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.

The Peninsula

