Max&Co. Spring/ Summer 2026

Perfectly embodying MAX&Co.'s refreshed identity, the S/S 26 collection channels an Enfant Terrible spirit into versatile pieces with a directional yet refined edge-placing a bold mix-and-match approach at its core.

Marking a step forward in MAX&Co.'s evolution, the collection reflects the brand's increasingly lifestyle- and zeitgeist-driven ethos, rooted in the pillars of Curiosity, Courage, and Community. Each piece celebrates these values, balancing classic, wearable silhouettes with a contemporary attitude to create a look that is multidimensional, effortlessly daring, and confidently understated.

This is dressing without limits. Styles are conceived to meet the demands of multiple occasions, flexing between smart and casual while transitioning seamlessly from work to leisure and city to travel. Guided by a style-over- trends approach, timeless staples are reimagined through a subversive lens that blends comfort, versatility, and

self-expression.

Contrasts collide in all the right ways to form a fluid aesthetic: relaxed yet sophisticated, demure yet bold, polished yet playful. Sheers, floral prints, pastels, pleating, and soft volume meet sharp tailoring, 90s references, boxy fits, utility elements and sporty details. Proportion play and unexpected bursts of colour are central to the mood.

Key pieces include transeasonal and spring outerwear like elevated cargo jackets, oversized trenches, luxe bombers, and car coats, while A-line skirts, voluminous trousers, polo shirts, and column and slip dresses in monochromatic prints carry through the season. Footwear and accessories amplify the edgy vibe with sporty oval sunglasses, leather toe-post sandals, modern slingbacks, and structured bags with integrated cut-out handles, in both printed and colour-pop versions.

The campaign captures the non-conformist attitude of MAX&Co.'s new identity, starring brand ambassador Paloma LeFriant-daughter of legendary DJ Bob Sinclair-who was chosen for her distinctive style and rebellious personality. Created in collaboration with creative agency Highsnobiety and shot by Grant James Thomas with styling by Lorenzo Posocco, the campaign brings to life a visual manifesto of the brand's new mood.

Meanwhile, the &Co series remains a driving force, continuing to champion experimentation, diverse talent, and cross-industry creativity. This season sees the return of artist Pietro Terzini with the '1-800 Gift Alert' capsule, alongside a new partnership with LA-based designer and creative director Sami Mirò, for the 'Becoming Undone' capsule.

