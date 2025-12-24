Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Religious Head Engage In Talks On Collaborative Interests
The meeting highlighted the significance of Arpaguş's participation in the Second Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders held in Baku.
During the discussion, the sides emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in the religious sphere, expanding the exchange of experiences, and addressing issues of shared interest. The meeting was also attended by Ramin Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.
