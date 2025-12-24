Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Religious Head Engage In Talks On Collaborative Interests

Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Religious Head Engage In Talks On Collaborative Interests


2025-12-24 09:05:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, met with the head of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığı, DIB), Safi Arpaguş, to discuss matters of mutual interest, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting highlighted the significance of Arpaguş's participation in the Second Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders held in Baku.

During the discussion, the sides emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in the religious sphere, expanding the exchange of experiences, and addressing issues of shared interest. The meeting was also attended by Ramin Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

MENAFN24122025000187011040ID1110521826



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search