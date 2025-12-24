DG Health KP Takes Notice Of Power, Staff And Facility Gaps At Landi Kotal DHQ Hospital

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Senior health officials on Wednesday carried out an on-ground inspection of the District Headquarters Hospital in Landi Kotal, Khyber district, amid mounting public complaints over power outages, inadequate facilities and staff absenteeism.

Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaheen, accompanied by Member of the Provincial Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri, visited various sections of the hospital, including the OPD, emergency unit, labour room, government wards and other departments, to assess the situation firsthand.

Chief Minister KP's focal person Shamsher Afridi, health department officer Dr Shahzad and Medical Superintendent Dr Ehtisham were also present during the visit.

During the inspection, local residents directly raised concerns with the DG Health, complaining of prolonged electricity outages lasting up to 20 hours daily, severe water shortages, and the non-admission of patients in the government children's ward during evening hours.

They also pointed to inadequate facilities in the emergency unit, frequent absence of staff and the routine referral of patients to Peshawar due to a lack of services at the hospital.

Reacting strongly to the complaints, Dr Shaheen expressed displeasure over the hospital's condition. Speaking to the media, she said the hospital's primary issue was the faulty electricity supply and a non-functional solar system. She assured that alternative heating arrangements would be made for children's wards during the winter season.

The DG Health said that senior officials of TESCO would be approached to resolve the power crisis, while a technical team would be dispatched to restore the hospital's solar system to ensure uninterrupted electricity through solar energy. She also announced that funds would be released for the provision of free medicines for patients at the Landi Kotal DHQ Hospital.

According to Dr Shaheen, a detailed report covering issues related to electricity, water supply, patient admissions in government wards, machinery functionality and other administrative shortcomings would be forwarded to senior health authorities, followed by concrete corrective measures.

Meanwhile, residents of Landi Kotal have urged Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi, the health secretary, elected representatives and health department officials to ensure that the hospital is upgraded with proper treatment facilities similar to those available in other districts, so that poor patients from the area are not deprived of basic healthcare.