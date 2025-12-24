Congress Stitches Alliance With Dhangar Leader Jankar's RSP

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday announced an alliance with the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) led by Dhangar community leader Mahadev Jankar for the upcoming Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad elections.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal following a meeting with Jankar.

Sapkal said, "Mahadev Jankar is a promising voice for the Bahujan community. At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party is undermining democracy and the Constitution, like-minded parties must unite. While a formal alliance was not declared during the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections, we successfully contested together in Satara, Sangli, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. We are now formalising this partnership to move forward together in the upcoming elections."

Jankar was earlier a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis between 2014-19.

A prominent Dhangar community leader, he was known to be close to the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

In 2014, he had contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully against the undivided NCP's Supriya Sule from Baramati.

In 2024, the NDA gave him a ticket from the Parbhani seat, which he lost against Shiv Sena - UBT. Being sidelined in the alliance with the emergence of BJP's Dhangar leaders, Jankar had found himself neglected, after which he had decided to snap ties with the NDA.

For Congress, the addition of Dhangar community leader could be a boost for the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls in areas such as Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Parbhani and parts of Pune.

Jankar emphasised the ideological alignment of the two parties.

"To uphold the values of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, it is essential for like-minded forces to stand united. With this sentiment, I had met with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi. The alliance between RSP and Congress was effectively sealed on May 31."

Jankar further added that Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a champion for the youth, women, tribals, and the underprivileged.