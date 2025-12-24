Gujarat Giants Lack Indian Batting Reliability Despite Having A Balanced Squad, Says Chopra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Gujarat Giants (GG) have assembled a well-rounded squad for their 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign, but lack reliability in terms of Indian batting resources.

"Only one of Georgia Wareham or Kim Garth makes the XI. Gujarat Giants need batting firepower, which makes it tricky. Unlike Mumbai, Delhi, UP, or RCB - who boast 1-2 settled Indian stars in their top 4-5 - GG lacks that reliability," Chopra said on JioStar.

“Yastika Bhatia returns from injury, not a lock ahead of Richa Ghosh, leaving her isolated. Bharti Fulmali follows, so the lineup feels thin. Kim Garth sits out; Georgia Wareham plays to shore up batting, or it crumbles," he added.

The WPL 2026 season runs from January 9 to February 5, and former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy felt the side did well to assemble a balanced squad at the auction table last month in New Delhi.

"Gujarat Giants are strong with Beth Mooney at the top, who scored heavily, and Ash Gardner excelled as captain at number four last year. They just needed the right combination with Sophie Devine, providing flexibility.

“Plenty of bowling options and experience with Renuka Singh Thakur taking the new ball. They stayed quiet for 70% of the auction, waited patiently, then secured key players - resulting in a well-balanced squad," she said.

Ex-India keeper-batter Saba Karim observed that the franchise found momentum after a slow start to assemble competitive bowling and batting units. "Initially, they seemed clueless about the auction, but they gathered momentum and secured strong buys toward the end.

“Their pace bowling looks solid with Indian talents Kashvee Gautam, Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh, who brings valuable experience. The top and middle order boast depth with Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, and Ash Gardner, while the spin attack appears robust too-making this a very solid side overall," he said.