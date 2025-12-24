403
Türkiye Launches Probe into Libyan Plane Crash
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday that a formal investigation has been initiated into the tragic crash of an aircraft carrying a Libyan military delegation, saying the incident “deeply saddened us.”
Speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s extended provincial heads meeting in Ankara, Erdogan offered condolences to the “brotherly Libyan people,” the armed forces, and the government on behalf of Türkiye and its citizens following the death of Libya’s army chief and others onboard.
The Falcon 50 business jet went down shortly after departing Ankara’s Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, the Libyan capital.
The wreckage was discovered about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak in Ankara’s Haymana district.
Search operations continued overnight despite heavy rain and fog, with officials coordinating efforts from a mobile center established by Türkiye’s disaster agency AFAD.
