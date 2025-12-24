Digital Push Speeds Up Consumer Justice, Rs 42.6 Crore Refunds Facilitated: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The National Consumer Helpline has emerged as a strong and effective platform for resolving consumer complaints even before they reach courts, helping people get refunds worth Rs 42.6 crore across 30 sectors between April and December 2025, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the National Consumer Day 2025 celebrations at Bharat Mandapam here, Joshi said the helpline resolved over 63,800 refund-related grievances during the period, making it a key pre-litigation grievance redressal mechanism for consumers.

The event was organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs with the theme“Efficient and Speedy Disposal through Digital Justice”.

“The government is committed to making consumer justice timely, accessible and transparent by using technology,” Joshi said.

“More than 1.4 lakh consumer cases were disposed of in 2025, while over 90,000 hearings were conducted through video conferencing, reflecting the growing role of digital tools in speeding up justice delivery,” he explained.

He also highlighted strong action against unfair trade practices. The Central Consumer Protection Authority issued over 450 class action notices and imposed penalties of more than Rs 2.13 crore, including against misleading advertisements and deceptive digital practices.

Emphasising the spirit of“Grahak Devo Bhavah”, Joshi said consumer protection remains central to government policy to ensure fair and trustworthy markets.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs B.L. Verma said consumers today are one of the strongest pillars of India's economy.

“Initiatives like Digital India, Startup India and Make in India have empowered consumers by making them more informed and aware of their rights,” he added.

He said campaigns like 'Jago Grahak Jago' have helped citizens understand where and how to seek redressal.

During the event, several digital and awareness initiatives were launched to further strengthen consumer protection.

These included an AI-enabled National Consumer Helpline dashboard developed with IIT Kanpur to improve data-driven grievance handling, and the launch of a National Quiz on Consumer Awareness on the MyGov platform, open till March 15, 2026.

The government also unveiled the Reparability Index logo to promote sustainable consumption and the right to repair.

In addition, a Laboratory Data Acquisition System was inaugurated at the National Test House in Guwahati to digitally modernise testing infrastructure.