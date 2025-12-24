Sub-Jr Men Academy Hockey: Crucial Wins For Punjab Hockey Club, SAG, Sail Academy

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Dec 24 (IANS) Namdhari XI, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy, and Sail Hockey Academy registered crucial wins on Day Two of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Wednesday.

The day's action began with a Pool D fixture, as Namdhari XI clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy. Captain Ganga Singh (21') and Karanbeer Singh (22') scored for the winners, while Sukhpreet Singh (60') scored for S.G.P.C.

In Pool C, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered an 18-1 win against Salute Hockey Academy. Varinder Singh (10', 15', 20', 42', 51') and Arjandeep Singh (24', 27', 31', 49', 58') bagged five goals each, while Manveer Singh (7', 22', 34', 60+') scored four goals. Arshdeep Singh (24', 36'), Samuel (3'), and Sanmukh Singh (25') also contributed to Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Arun (18') scored the lone goal for Salute Hockey Academy.

In the same pool, Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy prevailed 2-1 against Cheema Hockey Academy. Pruthaviraj Babuji Vaghela (36') and Mayankbhai Pankajbhai Gavli (56') found the back of the net for the winners. Gurpreet Singh (54') got on the scoresheet for Cheema Hockey Academy.

In the final game of the day, Sail Hockey Academy secured a 5-0 win against Republican Sports Club in a Pool B clash. Shahid Mohmad (15+'), Kunal Kawre (34'), Milan Athokpam (43'), Suman Kindo (48'), and Bikash Swain (54') scored for the winners.

Earlier on the opening day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy, Ashwini Sports Academy, and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy registered victories on Tuesday.

The teams in this stage of the competition have been divided into four groups of four teams each. All teams will compete in a round-robin format within their respective pools. Teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss. The winners of each pool will progress into the semifinals, which will be played on December 29, followed by the 3rd/4th place match and the Final on December 30.