Kabaddi Champions League Welcomes New Franchise, The Panipat Panthers

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has now entered a new franchise, Panipat Panthers, owned by The Shivtrinetra Group. Led by renowned entrepreneur and motivational speaker Joginder Saini, this move marks a significant new chapter in growth of professional kabaddi, as per a press release from KCL.

A Vision for Local Talent

Under Saini's guidance, the Panipat Panthers are being built as a team rooted in local spirit and driven by ambition, blending seasoned performers with promising homegrown talent. "Hamari soch simple hai -- kabaddi sirf ek game nahi, ek junoon hai," he shared, underscoring his belief that the Panthers will represent the spirit of Panipat with pride.

The Shivtrinetra Group's entry into kabaddi goes beyond a business investment. It represents a mission to uplift the sport, celebrate regional talent, and give young athletes a platform where their skills and dreams can shine on a national stage.

The Kabaddi Champions League continues to grow as a dynamic and inclusive platform for India's grassroots kabaddi stars. With the addition of the Panipat Panthers and the backing of a passionate leader like Joginder Saini, the league is poised to bring even greater excitement and opportunity to players and fans alike.

Mega Player Auction Ahead

League's mega player auction scheduled for December 28. The auction will feature eight franchises competing to build their squads from a strong domestic talent pool, with a total player purse of Rs 4 crore.

Extensive Trials and Talent Pool

The recently concluded trials witnessed an overwhelming response from across the country, with over 3,500 player registrations and more than 1,500 athletes participating in the Central trials held in Sonipat. The extensive selection process resulted in more than 110 players being shortlisted, with the final auction pool expected to feature between 200 and 250 players across multiple categories.

Conceptualised to strengthen kabaddi's grassroots-to-professional pathway, the Kabaddi Champions League aims to provide emerging and established players with meaningful competitive exposure and career progression opportunities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)