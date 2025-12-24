Geofoam Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report, “Geofoam Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 2.21 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65%

The global geofoam market is supported by the growing focus on resilient infrastructure, especially in areas prone to land movement or difficult geotechnical conditions. Increasing investment in transportation expansion, smart city initiatives, and climate-adaptation projects creates new opportunities for geofoam in flood protection, tunnel systems, and urban redevelopment. Manufacturers are also exploring innovations such as higher compressive strength grades, modular block designs, and energy-efficient thermal insulation solutions, which are helping the material gain traction in warehousing, cold-chain infrastructure, and large-scale commercial construction.

However, the market growth is hindered by the volatility in raw material pricing, particularly expanded polystyrene (EPS) derived from petroleum-based feedstocks. Frequent fluctuations in crude oil prices directly impact production costs and profit margins, making long-term planning and budgeting challenging for manufacturers and construction stakeholders. These cost uncertainties often delay major infrastructure projects and reduce the competitiveness of geofoam compared to alternative lightweight fill materials.

Product Insights: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)geofoams hold a dominant position with a market share exceeding 65%, supported by their lightweight structure, compressive strength, and cost-efficient installation across large-scale civil engineering works.

Application Insights: Building and infrastructure represent the fastest-growing application segment, progressing at a CAGR of 5.67%. Growth is fueled by rising demand for lightweight filler materials used in stadiums, commercial complexes, and multi-level structural platforms. Regional Insights: North America's geofoam market is dominant with a market share of over 35%, driven by strong demand from highway modernization programs, commercial building expansions, and the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure.

Carlisle Construction MaterialsACH Foam TechnologiesAtlas Roofing Corporation (Atlas EPS)Amvic Building SystemsBeaver Plastics Ltd.Expol Ltd.ThermaFoam, LLCDrew Foam Companies, Inc.Poly Molding LLCGroupe LegerLite Inc.Cellofoam North America Inc.Foam Products CorporationBenchmark Foam Inc.Pacific Allied Products Ltd.Airfoam Industries Ltd.Jablite LimitedPlasti‐Fab Ltd.Galaxy Polystyrene LLCInsulation Company of America, LLCDuPont de Nemours, Inc. Recent Developments

March 2025 - Sealed Air partnered with JSP Corporation to co-develop high‐performance EPS geofoam solutions tailored for infrastructure projects. This collaboration aims to standardize specifications for geofoam in geotechnical applications, potentially improving supply and product consistency across regions.

By ProductExpanded Polystyrene (EPS) GeofoamsExtruded Polystyrene (XPS) GeofoamsBy ApplicationRoad and Highway ConstructionBuilding and InfrastructureAirport Runways and TaxiwaysOthers