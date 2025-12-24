403
Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Presents Data-Driven Travel Insights for 2025
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in MENA, has revealed key insights for 2025, showcasing a 50% increase in bookings compared to 2024 and offering a deep dive into evolving consumer travel behavior. With consistent growth in bookings, destination popularity, and notable shifts in fare trends, WINGIE’s findings highlight travelers’ increasing flexibility and discernment when planning their trips.
Bookings for 2025 surged by 50% compared to 2024, underscoring robust growth in travel demand. The average fare per person decreased by 5%, from USD 306 in 2024 to USD 288 in 2025, reflecting a reduction in fare prices as consumer priorities evolve.
Top destinations for 2025 span the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa, with increasing demand for both established cities and emerging destinations. Cairo remains the most-searched, while Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Istanbul have seen significant increases in bookings, driven by key events.
The top 10 most-booked routes in 2025 reveal strong traffic between the Middle East and North Africa. Routes like Saudi Arabia to Egypt continue to dominate, with emerging routes such as Kuwait to Egypt and Egypt to UAE also gaining traction.
Flight fares in 2025 displayed significant variability: the cheapest flight, at just USD 15 for the Kuwait to Abu Dhabi route, contrasts with the most expensive booking at USD 6,000 for Dubai to New York. In 2025, one-way bookings surged to 72% of all bookings, signaling a shift toward more flexible travel plans.
