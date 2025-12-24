403
AVTODOM presented the HONGQI HQ9 at the grand opening of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The grand opening of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership took place on December 4, 2025. The presentation of the new HONGQI HQ9 model also took place at the same time. Guests enjoyed the brand's new showroom and participated in a rich entertainment program.
The event included a themed master class on creating a custom car perfume, gift raffles and a buffet with exquisite treats accompanied by live music. Participants of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok opening ceremony praised the HONGQI brand's approach to combining innovation, comfort and aesthetics.
The opening ceremony of the new dealership concluded with the presentation of the HONGQI HQ9, a modern minivan focused on high levels of comfort, technology and owner status. The vehicle features a spacious, transformable interior, extensive customization options, advanced safety systems and thoughtful ergonomics. The HONGQI HQ9 attracts attention with its interior design, premium materials and features. This makes it suitable for both business and family travel.
Guests of the event were the first to appreciate the new dealership HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok. It features a spacious showroom, a modern service center and comfortable waiting areas. AVTODOM Group guarantees customers a personalized approach at every stage of service from purchase to vehicle ownership.
Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented: "We are pleased to officially unveil the new HONGQI HQ9 model at the official opening of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealership. This event was an opportunity to introduce guests to the HONGQI philosophy, showcase the brand's technological capabilities and emphasize our commitment to developing premium customer service."
