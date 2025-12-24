403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AVTODOM Rublevsky became a partner of Bullion-2025 and presented Lamborghini supercars to guests
(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Rublevsky presented Lamborghini cars at the 18th Forum of the National Financial Association, Russian Precious Metals Market Bullion-2025. The event, held in Moscow, brought together representatives of the Bank of Russia, the Ministry of Finance, the Federation Council, major Russian banks and gold mining companies. The Lamborghini brand exhibit was part of the business program and attracted over 210 participants.
The Russian Precious Metals Market Bullion-2025 Forum has traditionally become a key platform for discussing current market trends: gold price dynamics, regulatory changes and their impact on the segment, mining industry development, precious metals exports, digital financial assets, and market transformation prospects. Participants also shared their forecasts for the sector's development in 2026.
AVTODOM Rublevsky exhibited two Lamborghini vehicles at the forum. The Lamborghini Huracán EVO is a supercar with a naturally aspirated V10 engine with increased power. It combines innovative aerodynamic solutions and the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata control system. The Lamborghini Urus Performante was also on display. This high-performance crossover is focused on sports. It features a lightweight construction, improved handling and a distinctive body design. The vehicles enhanced the atmosphere of the event and became the center of attention for forum guests.
AVTODOM Rublevsky representatives held a raffle for guests at the end of the forum. The winners of the raffle received Lamborghini merchandise and collectible models of the Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracán EVO and Lamborghini Aventador.
Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented: "The Lamborghini cars on display at AVTODOM Rublevsky were a true highlight of the forum, highlighting the exclusive atmosphere, in keeping with the precious metals market theme and the guests' status. The combination of luxury and technology on display captivated the attention of the event's attendees."
The Russian Precious Metals Market Bullion-2025 Forum has traditionally become a key platform for discussing current market trends: gold price dynamics, regulatory changes and their impact on the segment, mining industry development, precious metals exports, digital financial assets, and market transformation prospects. Participants also shared their forecasts for the sector's development in 2026.
AVTODOM Rublevsky exhibited two Lamborghini vehicles at the forum. The Lamborghini Huracán EVO is a supercar with a naturally aspirated V10 engine with increased power. It combines innovative aerodynamic solutions and the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata control system. The Lamborghini Urus Performante was also on display. This high-performance crossover is focused on sports. It features a lightweight construction, improved handling and a distinctive body design. The vehicles enhanced the atmosphere of the event and became the center of attention for forum guests.
AVTODOM Rublevsky representatives held a raffle for guests at the end of the forum. The winners of the raffle received Lamborghini merchandise and collectible models of the Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracán EVO and Lamborghini Aventador.
Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented: "The Lamborghini cars on display at AVTODOM Rublevsky were a true highlight of the forum, highlighting the exclusive atmosphere, in keeping with the precious metals market theme and the guests' status. The combination of luxury and technology on display captivated the attention of the event's attendees."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment