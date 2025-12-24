403
From 3-Minute iPhone Deliveries to 4.3 Lakh Mega Cart Full of Tech Goodies: How India Instamarted Gadgets in 2025
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 24th December 2025: Instamart’s fifth annual trends report, How India Instamarted 2025, reveals how quick commerce became Ind’a’s fastest-growing tech store in 2025. From smartphones delivered in under three minutes to lakh-rupee gadget carts placed alongside milk and soda, tech ’idn’t merely ride the convenience—wave — it defined it.
The biggest tech moment of the year belonged unmistakably to Hyderabad, where one user placed India’s highest-value tech cart of 2025, spending 4.3 lakh to buy not one but three iPhone 17 Pros in a single order. If the purchase wasn’t dramatic enough, its delivery certainly was, arriving within minutes and setting the tone for India’s new “upgrade-now” culture.
The frenzy around smartphones was felt across the country. Pune recorded the fastest iPhone 17 delivery of the year with 3 minutes, beating even the quickest unboxing reactions online. Ahmedabad followed close on its heels, with a lightning-fast 3.5-minute phone delivery, cementing I’stamart’s role as on’ of India’s most trusted platforms for big-ticket tech buys all delivered within 10 minutes.
Tech sp’urges weren’t limited to one-offs. Across repeat orders this y’ar, India’s top Instamart spender clocked over 22 lakh, adding everything from smartphones and 24K gold coins to air fryers, SSDs, headphones, alongside everyday items like Tic Tacs, milk, eggs, ice cream, and fresh fruit. It was the clearest signal that premium gadgets and daily-life essentials now share the same convenience-driven shopping universe.
And then came Noida, producing one of the most talked-about carts of 2025: a 2.69 lakh tech haul packed with robotic vacuum cleaners, Bluetooth speakers, portable SSDs, noise-cancelling headphones, and high-end earbuds. The cart resembled a consumer tech expo more than a traditional Instamart order, underscoring how Indian shoppers increasingly see Instamart as a one-stop destination far beyond groceries.
India’s Mos‘ ‘Only-on-Insta’art’ Moments
.A Bengaluru user paired a 1.7 lakh smartphone with a 178 lime soda in the same cart.
.The smallest order of the year? A 10 printout, also in Bengaluru.
.Chennai delivered one of the biggest steals, where a user snagged a 1 lakh tech cart for just 7,000 during a sale, scoring a smartwatch and audio gear
.Besides gadgets, a Mumbaikar shelled out 15.16 lakh on gold alone
.Instamart’s Quick India Movement sale saved shoppers around 500 crores, with first-time buyers from Tier II and Tier III cities doubling and powering one-third of all orders
Tech Search Trends Also Got Wild, Instamart users searched for everything from: Drones (1,453 searches), “Airb”s” “nd “VR he”dsets”. And of course, Swiggy itself was searched over 7,000+ times on Instamart.
2025 was a year where India shopped at the speed of thought, snacked with flair, and gifted with gusto. From midnight cravings to festive splurges, from Tier-I metropolises to Tier-II towns, Instamart emerged as the pulse of convenience, flavour, and sheer consumer joy. Because in India, every cart tells a story- and in 2025, those stories were crunchy, creamy, and absolutely Insta-worthy.
T’ch wasn’t simpl— popular — it defined quick commerce.
Biggest Tech Moment of the Year: A Hyderabad User Bought Three iPhone 17 Pros in One 4.3 Lakh Cart
The largest Instamart cart of 2025 belonged to a Hyderabadi who checked out with three iPhone 17 Pros worth 4.3 lakh, delivered in minutes — setting the tone for Ind’a⦣8220;s “instant gratifi”ation” upgrade culture.
Fastest Phone Delivery? Pune Delivered a Brand-New iPhone in Just 3 Minutes
While the world queued outside Apple stores, a Pune user received the latest iPhone in 180 seconds, faster than most hands can tear open the box.
Ahmedabad followed close behind at 3.5 minutes.
Smartphones Became India’s Second-Most Added-to-Cart Item (After Milk!)
Ye— — Instamart users added smartphones to their carts almost as often as household staples.
From budget phones to elite flagships, 2025 showed that India now buys major tech the same way it buys sna—ks — on demand.
’India’s Biggest Tech Spender of 2025 Dropped Over 22 Lakh on Instamart
One user became an Instamart legend after spending 22,00,000+ on a mix of:
.22 iPhone 17s
.24K gold coins
.Philips air fryers
.SSD drives
.Headphones
.Home appliances
.Everyday items like Tic Tacs, milk, eggs, ice cream, and fruit
Tech splurging and grocery topping — all in the same account.
India Bought Robot Vacuums Like Festive Gifts
A Noida user created one of the most exciting tech carts of the yea— — worth 2.69 lakh — featuring:
.Robotic vacuum cleaners
.Bluetooth speakers
.Portable SSDs
.Noise-cancelling headphones
.High-end earbuds
The cart looked like a gadget review’r’s wishlist.
Air Fryers Became a Tech Bestseller of 2025
Philips air fryers, compact hot plates, and smart ovens became surprise heroes of Insta’art’s electronics cat—gory — driven by healthy eating trends + instant appliance delivery.
Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones Surged Across Tier-II Cities
From Noida to Coimbatore to Indore, audio devices jumped dramatically as users bought:
.Party speakers
.Wireless earbuds
.Gaming headsets
.Travel speakers
The biggest single-speaker cart was part of the 2.69 lakh Noida mega-order.
Robot Vacuums & Smart Home Devices Hit All-Time High
2025 was the year Indians turned to Instamart for smart home upgrades:
.Robot vacuum cleaners
.Rechargeable grooming kits
.Smart doorbells
.Portable projectors
.Work-from-home accessories
All delivered with the same ease as bread or eggs.|
Where India Mixed Tech with Daily Life — Literally
One Bengaluru user placed an order that included:
.A 1.7 lakh iPhone, and
.One 178 lime soda
in the same cart.
Another placed 10 printout — the smallest Instamart order of the year.
Because in India, tech and tiny cravings live in the same shopping universe.
Power Users Dominated Tech Spending
Instama’t’s top tech shoppers included:
.Hyderabad (4.3 lakh tech cart)
.Kochi (22 lakh across tech + gold + air fryers)
.Noida (2.69 lakh tech haul)
.Pune & Ahmedabad (3-minute iPhone deliveries)
.Gurgaon (multiple iPhone + gold orders)
.Mumbai (15.16 lakh gold buyer, tons of tech)
In four cities — Kochi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gurgaon About Instamart
Launched in August 2020, Instamart is I’dia’s leading quick commerce platform. Present in over 125+ cities, Instamart uses ’wiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other essentials in categories such as hygiene and wellness, home and kitchen, office and stationery, technology and electronics, beauty and grooming, and more to the doorsteps of Indians in 10 minutes.
*All insights and figures are derived from an analysis of millions of Instamart orders placed between January and November 2025 across 128+ Indian cities.
