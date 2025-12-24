403
Hidayet Turkoglu Makes History for Türkiye After FIBA Hall of Fame
(MENAFN) Former NBA standout and current President of the Turkish Basketball Federation, Hidayet Turkoglu, has been honored with induction into the FIBA Hall of Fame, marking him as the first Turkish athlete to achieve this distinction.
At 46, Turkoglu boasts a two-decade-long professional career, representing the Turkish national team, Anadolu Efes, and multiple NBA franchises. Since retiring in 2016, he has led the Turkish Basketball Federation.
With the national squad, Turkoglu captured silver medals at both the 2001 European Championship and the 2010 World Championship, both hosted in Istanbul. His performance at the 2010 World Championship earned him a place on the All-Tournament Team, where he averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
As federation president, he oversaw Türkiye’s end to a 15-year medal drought, guiding the team to a silver medal at the European Championship in Riga last year—their first podium finish outside of Türkiye.
Turkoglu also played a pivotal role in Anadolu Efes reaching the EuroLeague Final Four in the 1999–2000 season, the first Turkish club to do so, while securing five domestic titles in four years before transitioning to the NBA.
Drafted 16th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2000, he became the second Turkish player in the NBA after Mirsad Turkcan. Over 15 seasons, Turkoglu represented six teams, earned the league’s Most Improved Player award in 2008 with the Orlando Magic, and helped lead them to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.
