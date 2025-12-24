403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASE Trades JD10.5M, Index Rises 0.58%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- Trading activity on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) strengthened on Wednesday, with total turnover reaching JD10.5 million and 5.6 million shares traded through 3,519 transactions.
The ASE General Index closed at 3,565 points, recording a gain of 0.58 percent compared with the previous session.
A total of 120 listed companies were traded during the session. Share prices rose for 51 companies, while 35 companies registered declines, reflecting a generally positive market sentiment.
Sectoral performance was mixed but largely upward, with the services sector leading gains at 2.19 percent. The industrial sector advanced by 0.14 percent, while the financial sector posted a modest increase of 0.05 percent.
Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- Trading activity on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) strengthened on Wednesday, with total turnover reaching JD10.5 million and 5.6 million shares traded through 3,519 transactions.
The ASE General Index closed at 3,565 points, recording a gain of 0.58 percent compared with the previous session.
A total of 120 listed companies were traded during the session. Share prices rose for 51 companies, while 35 companies registered declines, reflecting a generally positive market sentiment.
Sectoral performance was mixed but largely upward, with the services sector leading gains at 2.19 percent. The industrial sector advanced by 0.14 percent, while the financial sector posted a modest increase of 0.05 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment