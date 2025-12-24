ASE Trades JD10.5M, Index Rises 0.58%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- Trading activity on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) strengthened on Wednesday, with total turnover reaching JD10.5 million and 5.6 million shares traded through 3,519 transactions.The ASE General Index closed at 3,565 points, recording a gain of 0.58 percent compared with the previous session.A total of 120 listed companies were traded during the session. Share prices rose for 51 companies, while 35 companies registered declines, reflecting a generally positive market sentiment.Sectoral performance was mixed but largely upward, with the services sector leading gains at 2.19 percent. The industrial sector advanced by 0.14 percent, while the financial sector posted a modest increase of 0.05 percent.