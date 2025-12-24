Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice Announcing The Appointment Of Director

403
Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice Announcing The Appointment Of Director
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the“Bank”) announced that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that, at an extraordinary meeting held on Dec. 23, the Bank's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Gustavo Ortiz Ramírez as replacement of Mr. Kevin Cowan Logan in the capacity of independent director, effective as of January 1, 2026. He will hold office until the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, at which the renewal and re-election of the Bank's Board of Directors will take place.
The Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at itau.Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile
