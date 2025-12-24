Seychelles: President Herminie Attends The Ministry Of Local Government & Inner Islands (MLGII) 2025 End-Of-Year Award Ceremony

The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, attended the Ministry of Local Government&Inner Islands (MLGII) End-of-Year Award Ceremony held yesterday at Beau Vallon Bay Resort. The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Véronique Herminie. Also in attendance were the Vice-President, Mr. Sebastien Pillay, and Mrs. Lina Pillay.

This annual ceremony recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements and exemplary service across the Ministry and District Administrations throughout the year 2025.

The ceremony opened with a poignant memorial video honoring staff members who have passed away, followed by an inspiring performance by the MLGII Choir, which set both a reflective and celebratory tone for the evening.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards across six categories, recognizing excellence throughout the District Administrations. Grand Anse Praslin District received the award for Most Environment-Friendly District Administration, while St. Louis District was honored for Excellence in Community Projects Implementation. Anse Boileau District distinguished itself by winning both the Outstanding District Administration in Customer Care and the Excellence in Initiative Development awards. The Outstanding District Partnership Award was presented to Baie Ste Anne Praslin, and Bel Air District earned recognition for Excellence in Community Engagement. Port Glaud District claimed the Best Festive District Presentation award.

The evening's most prestigious honor, the Best Overall District for 2025, was awarded to Anse Boileau District.

In her address, Minister of Local Government and Inner Islands, Ms. Eveline Rose commended the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the Ministry's team, she expressed confidence in their capability and readiness to serve the nation effectively.

Addressing the year ahead, the Minister acknowledged that 2026 would present its share of challenges, but emphasized the Ministry's collective determination to meet them head-on and deliver results of the highest standard. She called upon all staff to remain disciplined, focused, and hardworking in their efforts to enhance the lives of citizens across all communities, ensuring that residents feel pride and satisfaction in the services provided to them.

The event was also attended by Mrs. Shella Mohideen, Chief Secretary of the Public Service Bureau; Mr. Daniel Frichot, Special Advisor to the Minister of Local Government; Mrs. Vicky Van Der Westhusien, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government; and Mr. Denis Antat, Principal Secretary of Inner Islands.

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative group photo and dinner, providing attendees an opportunity to celebrate their collective achievements.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.