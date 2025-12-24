403
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Presents the Third Consecutive Cancer Run 2026 in Collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council
(MENAFN- Panasian1) The event, organised by Plan b, will take place at Hudayriyat Island on February 1, 2026.
Open to the entire community, the annual Cancer Run encourages participants of all ages and fitness levels to unite in support of families and loved ones affected by cancer. The event aims to raise awareness about regular check-ups for various types of cancer risks and highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle choices for cancer prevention and management.
The Cancer Run offers 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km categories, ensuring that families, beginners, fitness enthusiasts, and professional athletes can all take part. Hydration stations and medical support will be available along the routes to ensure participant safety and comfort.
His Excellency Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director, Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said:
“The Cancer Run is a testament to the power of sport in bringing people together for a greater cause. Through initiatives like this, we aim to strengthen community bonds, encourage healthy living, and inspire collective action in support of cancer awareness and prevention. Abu Dhabi Sports Council is proud to partner with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Plan b Group in advancing this important missio”.”
Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chief, Breast Surgery, Cancer Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said:
“Now in our third year, The Cancer Run has become a powerful symbol of unity and determination in the fight against cancer. By engaging with the community in Abu Dhabi, we continue our mission to make prevention, regular screening, and early detection a pri”rity.”
Dr Harmeek Singh, Owner of Plan b and Race Director, said:
“In every heartbeat of the Cancer Run lies the power of early detection - a reminder that awareness is the greatest weapon we have in this fight. Together, let's cross the finish l”ne of hope.”
Registration for the run is now open through Premier Online with limited slots available.
AED 50 (children) | AED 75 (adults)
