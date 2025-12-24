403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shaibani Hails End of War, Sanctions Relief
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani underscored two major milestones for the country over the past year: the conclusion of its prolonged conflict and the removal of international sanctions.
During talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Shaibani stressed that relations between Syria and Russia are advancing into a new stage of cooperation.
“The past year was significant for Syria, first of all, this year marked the end of the war that lasted 14 years, and the end of the previous regime. The most important success we have achieved over the past year is the lifting of sanctions against Syria,” he stated.
He highlighted that the transitional government’s current priorities center on rebuilding the nation after years of devastation and promoting balanced diplomacy in global affairs.
“Approximately a quarter of a million residential houses, and 4 million residential buildings have been destroyed in Syria,” he noted.
Shaibani also pointed out that many displaced citizens remain in tent settlements across northern and northeastern areas, with many eager to return once adequate living conditions are restored.
He further revealed that nearly 250,000 people are still missing, a consequence of actions taken by the former authorities.
According to Shaibani, tackling these humanitarian and reconstruction challenges constitutes the foremost agenda during Syria’s initial transition phase.
During talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Shaibani stressed that relations between Syria and Russia are advancing into a new stage of cooperation.
“The past year was significant for Syria, first of all, this year marked the end of the war that lasted 14 years, and the end of the previous regime. The most important success we have achieved over the past year is the lifting of sanctions against Syria,” he stated.
He highlighted that the transitional government’s current priorities center on rebuilding the nation after years of devastation and promoting balanced diplomacy in global affairs.
“Approximately a quarter of a million residential houses, and 4 million residential buildings have been destroyed in Syria,” he noted.
Shaibani also pointed out that many displaced citizens remain in tent settlements across northern and northeastern areas, with many eager to return once adequate living conditions are restored.
He further revealed that nearly 250,000 people are still missing, a consequence of actions taken by the former authorities.
According to Shaibani, tackling these humanitarian and reconstruction challenges constitutes the foremost agenda during Syria’s initial transition phase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
VISIONVAST Trading Center Strengthens Its Global Brand Through A Compliance-Centered And Institutional-Grade Strategy
CommentsNo comment