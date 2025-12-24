403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Trade Claims of Strikes
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia asserted that its troops had seized another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Zaporizhzhia region.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the village of Zarechne was taken following an operation carried out by the Vostok (East) group of forces.
In retaliation, Ukraine reportedly launched a large-scale drone offensive. Moscow claimed that 335 drones were intercepted overnight, along with two HIMARS rockets and nine guided aerial bombs.
At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv deployed five of its newest Flamingo missiles against Russian targets, with four striking successfully and one being destroyed midair.
Russian officials confirmed that an industrial site in the Tula region was hit.
Due to the ongoing war, independent verification of the assertions made by either side remains difficult.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the village of Zarechne was taken following an operation carried out by the Vostok (East) group of forces.
In retaliation, Ukraine reportedly launched a large-scale drone offensive. Moscow claimed that 335 drones were intercepted overnight, along with two HIMARS rockets and nine guided aerial bombs.
At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv deployed five of its newest Flamingo missiles against Russian targets, with four striking successfully and one being destroyed midair.
Russian officials confirmed that an industrial site in the Tula region was hit.
Due to the ongoing war, independent verification of the assertions made by either side remains difficult.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment