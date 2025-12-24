MP: Tension In Ujjain Over 'Love-Jihad' Case Heavy Police Deployed

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Dec 24 (IANS) Tension gripped the Hamidpur market in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after a protest by Bajrang Dal activists over an alleged 'love-jihad' case turned violent.

A large group of activists staged demonstrations, blocked roads, and forced shopkeepers to shut down the market.

The protest escalated into violence, with some shops allegedly set on fire and public property damaged, prompting the local administration to deploy heavy police forces to maintain law and order.

The unrest followed the arrest of a Muslim youth, identified as Juber, late Tuesday night by Mahidpur police. He has been accused of entering a Hindu household in Hamidpur and allegedly attempting to molest a minor girl.

According to reports, Juber was overpowered by Bajrang Dal activists before being handed over to the police.

A video circulating on social media shows him being beaten with sticks before his arrest.

Hamidpur police confirmed that Juber has been booked under Section 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and that the case is under investigation.

On Wednesday morning, Bajrang Dal members and other right-wing activists gathered in Hamidpur market demanding strict action against the youth, who works as a driver.

Protesters also called on traders and shop owners to remove Muslim drivers and employees. The demonstration soon turned violent, resulting in arson and damage to several shops and properties.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said additional forces have been deployed to restore order.

“A youth was arrested on Tuesday and booked under Section 354 of BNS. A protest was held, but the situation is under control. Those who attempted to disturb law and order will be punished,” Sharma told reporters.

The situation in Hamidpur market remained tense, but authorities said law and order have been brought under control.