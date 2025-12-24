Shweta Tripathi Unpacks How 1St Quarter Of 21St Century Has Gone For Her

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi is talking about how the dynamics of the industry have changed for her personally, and the bigger change in the industry in the past 25 years.

Talking about her journey in the industry, she said,“I am very blessed and I keep saying this because of the kind of people I have worked with, with the kind of stories I have been attached with or I attach myself with. However, you want to look at it. But what has been very exciting is that somebody like me who doesn't come from a conventional background. I have always enjoyed breaking stereotypes and earlier opportunities were different. They were definitely boxed on, how a heroine should look or how a female actor should look. Now storytelling has expanded thanks to new platforms, thanks to the diverse creators and audiences who are open to different narratives”.

She further mentioned,“It's very important. Only storytellers cannot change anything. There has to be an audience who is supporting those stories and who are encouraging us. There are people who do hear it because we are not making these stories just for ourselves. Professionally, I feel there is more space to experiment, to fail, to reinvent. And personally, the industry has taught me resilience and self-belief. I've learned that success doesn't have to look one way. The biggest shift has been in agency”.

“When you do good work, and it is seen and celebrated, it gives you a beautiful kind of magical power which helps you connect with people. So I think that on both personal and professional fronts have happened and I have got to meet such amazing characters who stay with me. I feel that I'm very lucky that I have a profession which just makes me think and feel so differently. And I absolutely love it”, she added.