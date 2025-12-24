Did You Know Nagarjuna Charged THIS Whopping Amount For Hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Nagarjuna reportedly earned a staggering amount for hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 9. With season 9 marking a significant hike from previous seasons, his remuneration has become a hot topic among fans and media alike.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 turned out to be a massive success, receiving overwhelming response from viewers. After lukewarm reactions to recent seasons, this edition stood out, with audiences strongly supporting commoner contestants and engaging actively throughout the show's run.

Remunerations in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grabbed attention as the runner-up reportedly earned nearly as much as the winner. Contestant Demon Pawan took a ₹15 lakh cash prize during the show, which reduced the final prize money awarded to the winner.

Nagarjuna has hosted seven seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu so far. For season 9, reports suggest he earned around ₹35 crore, marking a ₹15 crore increase from his previous remuneration. However, this figure has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Bigg Boss Telugu began in 2017, with Jr NTR and Nani hosting the first two seasons. From season 3 to season 9, the show has been hosted by Nagarjuna. Over the years, both contestants and hosts have earned hefty remunerations, making it one of Telugu television's most lucrative reality shows.