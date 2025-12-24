Three Killed, Including Police Officers, In Moscow Explosion

Three people, including two police officers, were killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian authorities said.

According to Russian officials, the explosion occurred after police officers noticed a suspicious individual inside a vehicle and approached it during a security check.

Investigators said an explosive device planted inside the car detonated at the scene, killing the officers and the suspect. Emergency services quickly cordoned off the area.

The incident came amid heightened security concerns in the Russian capital following a series of attacks targeting security personnel and military figures.

Authorities have tightened security across Moscow in recent months, citing increased threats linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Law enforcement agencies have expanded patrols and surveillance operations in major cities as part of broader counterterrorism measures.

Two days earlier, a senior Russian military officer was killed when a bomb detonated inside his vehicle in Moscow, prompting intensified investigations.

Officials said a full criminal inquiry into the latest blast is under way, with security agencies working to prevent further attacks.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram