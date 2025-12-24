Zelensky: Americans Propose ZNPP Be Jointly Operated By Ukraine, US, Russia

The head of state said this while speaking with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Commenting on a 12-point draft framework document on ending the war between Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Europe, which addresses the operation of the ZNPP, Zelensky said: "The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant would be operated jointly by three countries - Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation. This is a U.S. proposal. Here we need to understand what is happening. The Russians believe that they will do everything to ensure that the Zaporizhzhia plant is operated by them. They occupied it, and they believe that we cannot do anything, other than relying on international law and certain IAEA mechanisms, to prevent them from restarting the ZNPP."

According to Zelensky, the United States is proposing joint operation of the facility by Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

"At this point, it looks like this. The U.S. is proposing '33%-33%-33%' option. And the Americans would act as the chief manager of this joint enterprise. Clearly, for Ukraine this sounds very unfortunate and not entirely realistic. How can there be joint business with the Russians after everything?" Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine's compromise proposal is as follows: "The Zaporizhzhia power plant is operated by a joint enterprise involving the U.S. and Ukraine. Fifty-fifty. But 50% of the electricity produced goes to Ukraine, while as for the other 50%, the U.S. independently determines its distribution."

According to Zelensky, under such a scenario, 50% of the generated energy would be allocated to Ukraine, while the United States would independently decide how to distribute its share.

Zelensky added that a number of issues are currently linked to restoring the ZNPP.

"The dam must be rebuilt, because without the dam that was destroyed by the Russians, the ZNPP still cannot operate normally. The plant itself needs to be restored. Both require investment. The territory of the plant must be demilitarized. There is the city of Enerhodar, which is currently occupied. So there are many issues that need to be resolved for the plant to operate. But if America can resolve these issues, then such an asset could operate on a 50-50 basis with America, and we are discussing this with them," Zelensky said.

Zelensky earlier revealed details of a 20-point draft framework document on ending the war between Ukraine, the U.S., Russia, and Europe.

In addition to this draft, Zelensky said that other documents necessary to end the war had also been developed. These include a multilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine – a trilateral document involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe; a bilateral framework of U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine; and a document on recovery and economic development prepared by Ukraine and the U.S., known as Ukraine's Roadmap for Prosperity.