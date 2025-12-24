403
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, With Its Research Park, Texmin, Inaugurates Core-Min Centre Of Excellence Under National Critical Mineral Mission
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 24, 2025 - The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, in close collaboration with TEXMiN, the Technology Translation Research Park established by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, inaugurated the Centre of Research Excellence in Mining and Innovation for Critical Materials (CoRE-MiN), a recognised Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Critical Raw Materials under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), Ministry of Mines, Government of India.
The Centre was inaugurated by Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Honourable Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Government of India, in the august presence of Shri B. Sairam, Chairman, Coal India Limited, and Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN Foundation, at the IIT (ISM) Dhanbad campus.
The formal inauguration marks the operational launch of CoRE-MiN, building on TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's earlier recognition as one of the nine Centres of Excellence under NCMM. It represents a key milestone in advancing India's scientific, technological, and industrial capabilities across the critical minerals value chain. CoRE-MiN, which is anchored at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad as the academic hub, is implemented in close collaboration with its Technology Translation Research Park, TEXMiN, serving as the translational and industry-interface backbone of the Centre.
The Centre is supported by a strong consortium of national and international partners, including leading global academic institutions such as IIT Gandhinagar, IIT BHU, Curtin University, the University of Cambridge, and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, which contribute advanced research expertise across exploration, processing, and critical mineral systems. Industry collaboration is led by key Indian mining and mineral organisations, including Hindustan Copper Limited, MOIL Limited, Maheshwari Mining, Odisha Mining Corporation, Jindal Steel, Elitech Earth Science, CPI, Novasensa, CODELCO, enabling field validation, pilot-scale demonstrations, and technology deployment. This integrated partnership model ensures that CoRE-MiN delivers scientifically rigorous, industry-ready, and globally benchmarked solutions that are aligned with India's National Critical Mineral Mission and its strategic objectives for self-reliance.
CoRE-MiN's research agenda is closely aligned with the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission, focusing on AI/ML-enabled mineral exploration, digital rock-core characterisation, real-time traceability of critical raw materials, and advanced beneficiation and recycling solutions. These initiatives aim to strengthen secure and resilient supply chains for minerals essential to clean energy, e-mobility, electronics, defence, and strategic sectors.
Commenting on the inauguration, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN Foundation, said, "The inauguration of CoRE-MiN marks a defining moment for IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and TEXMiN. As a recognised Centre of Excellence under NCMM, CoRE-MiN will drive impactful research and technology translation through deep academic, industrial, and international collaboration, contributing meaningfully to India's goal of self-reliance in critical minerals."
Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Project Director, TEXMiN, and HoC of the CoE, added, "TEXMiN is proud to serve as the translational backbone of CoRE-MiN. Our focus will be on converting high-quality research into deployable technologies across AI-driven exploration, core digitisation, traceability platforms, and pilot-scale beneficiation of critical minerals. This Centre will play a catalytic role in accelerating India's mineral technology readiness and industry adoption."
The inauguration of CoRE-MiN marks a significant national commitment to developing indigenous capabilities in critical mineral exploration, processing, recycling, and advanced technologies, while fostering collaboration among academia, industry, and global research institutions.
About TEXMiN IIT(ISM) Dhanbad
Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a Section 8 company with a status of Technology Translation Research Park (TTRP) set up by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the aegis of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). TEXMiN aims to develop commercially feasible mineral exploration and mining solutions using cyber-physical systems, including IoT, AI/ML, blockchain, drones, robotics, and satellite imagery. It aims to address the issues and challenges of the mining and exploration industry through the intervention of CPS-based technologies, achieving 3S Mining (Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mining) and ultimately leading to Mining 4.0 through operation & process optimization across the mining value chain.
