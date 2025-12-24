403
KL Deemed To Be University Students Win Top Honours At Indiaskills Competitions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24th December: KL Deemed to be University is proud to announce that its students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering have brought significant recognition to the institution through their outstanding performance at the prestigious IndiaSkills Competitions 2025, representing excellence in advanced manufacturing and additive manufacturing technologies.
Student B. Harshith Singh secured First Place (winner) in the Additive Manufacturing skill category at the IndiaSkills 2025 State-Level Competition, earning qualification for the Zonal Level and the honour of representing Telangana. Organised by the Department of Employment and Training, Government of Telangana, the competition evaluated participants on CAD modelling, mechanism design, and complete additive manufacturing workflows, highlighting this KL University student's strong technical proficiency and innovation.
Adding to the department's success, another two B. Tech Mechanical Engineering students also delivered impressive performances at the AP State-Level IndiaSkills Competitions 2025-26. Mr. N. Sai Ananth secured the Gold Medal, while Ms. K. Eesha won the Silver Medal in the Additive Manufacturing category. Conducted by the State Skill Development Corporation and the National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India, the competition saw only a limited number of candidates shortlisted at the state level, reflecting the high level of skill and competitiveness involved.
Speaking on the occasion, Er. Satyanarayana Koneru, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said that these achievements echo the students' dedication to skill excellence and the department's consistent efforts in nurturing industry-ready engineers equipped for the future of advanced manufacturing.
The competition process involved multiple stages, beginning at the district level and advancing to the state level, where participants were challenged to design and fabricate complex mechanical components using industry-standard CAD tools and 3D printing technologies. The tasks tested precision, time management, and practical application of advanced manufacturing principles, providing valuable real-world exposure.
The IndiaSkills Competitions, organised under the WorldSkills framework, aim to elevate the status of skilled trades, inspire youth to pursue vocational and technical careers, promote world-class standards, drive innovation in education, and foster global collaboration.
The success of the Mechanical Engineering students once again showcases KL Deemed to be University's commitment to experiential learning, skill-based education, and developing a future-ready workforce for India's advanced manufacturing ecosystem.
