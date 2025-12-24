Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (TMICC or the Company) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

Director Number of Shares Peter ter Kulve 97,100 Abhijit Bhattacharya 34,028

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve 2

Reason for the notification

Position/status



Chief Executive Officer b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.473722 37,000 498,527.71 Aggregated 13.473722 37,000 498,527.71 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.394490 60,100 805,008.85 Aggregated 13.394490 60,100 805,008.85





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya 2

Reason for the notification

Position/status



Chief Financial Officer b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.3070119 34,028 452,811 Aggregated 13.3070119 34,028 452,811





About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.