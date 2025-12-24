Christmas Spirit Lights Up Northeast Festivities Peak In Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima/Aizawl, Dec 24 (IANS) The festive fervour of Christmas has gripped the Northeastern region, particularly the Christian-majority states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, with vibrant carol singing, special church services and elaborately decorated streets and homes creating an atmosphere of joy and devotion.

Almost all Northeastern states are geared to celebrate Christmas on Thursday, even as the celebration has already started on Tuesday. All eight northeastern states, especially Christian-dominated states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, geared up to celebrate Christmas with zeal, enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

Decorations of hundreds of churches, linking roads, homes in towns and villages are in place to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated for several days in the Northeastern states, where community feasts are organised on the second day to mark the significance of the occasion.

Mountainous Mizoram is known for its vibrant Christmas, with a unique blend of religious devotion and traditional fervour, while December is always a special month in the border state. The festive spirit soared high as December brings the celebration of Christmas. Churches are decorated with full scale while Christmas carols echo in all nooks and corners of the state. Villages, towns, and offices are decorated with Christmas trees, and Christmas songs reverberate throughout the state.

Various Church bodies, non-government organisations, including the influential apex civil society Young Mizo Association (YMA) and individuals have donated gifts to the poor and the needy.

A Christmas Parade was held on Tuesday from Chanmari to Lammual in Aizawl district, and it was jointly organised by the Mizoram Tourism Department and a local organisation. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, along with his family members, led the parade from Zarkawt Junction while Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, along with officials, also participated. During the parade, the Venghnuai Church Brass Band performed melodious music, while the Mizoram Cosplay Organisation showcased creative, colourful, and distinctive costumes.

Students from the Institute of Music & Fine Arts under the Art & Culture Department presented various traditional Mizo attire. Participants and members of the public walked through the No Vehicle Zone and assembled at Lammual, where the Christmas Carol Concert and the closing programme of Winter Festival 2025 were held.

Christmas symbolises 'giving' and fosters the spirit of peace and unity. Churches, important installations, streets, homes, towns, and even trees were decorated with colourful lights and other decorative materials in Nagaland and Meghalaya, too.

Greeting the people, Acting Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a message, said that Christmas, commemorating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, holds a special significance in the state.“It reminds us of the enduring values of love, compassion, humility, forgiveness and service to humanity-values that have long guided the people of Nagaland in fostering harmony, resilience and mutual respect,” the Governor said.

He said,“Let us continue to work together to strengthen social cohesion, uphold our rich cultural heritage, and contribute meaningfully to the progress and prosperity of Nagaland.”

In Manipur, an inter-faith Advent Christmas celebration was held at Diamond Jubilee Park in Imphal, under the auspices of the Imphal Naga Forum (INF), with prayers offered for peace, healing and stability in Manipur. The programme brought together leaders from Meitei, Thadou and Naga tribal communities.

The organisers conveyed that the gathering was intended to pray collectively for an early return of peace and to promote harmony among different communities in the state.

The Imphal-based INF, described as a peace advocacy and pressure group, extended Christmas and New Year greetings to peace-loving people of Manipur.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, greeting the people on the occasion, said,“May this Christmas bring peace, hope and joy to the State. Let us celebrate this occasion by strengthening the bond of unity and reaffirming our collective commitment towards a harmonious and prosperous Manipur.”

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, said that for the past two years, Kuki-Zo people have been denied the joy and peace of celebrating Christmas in its true spirit due to the prolonged ethnic conflict and the immense suffering it has caused.

“During the ethnic violence, homes were destroyed, families displaced, lives lost, and our collective spirit was tested in ways never imagined,” KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet said in a statement.

He said that this year, as the atmosphere is relatively more conducive, he encourages people to spend this Christmas with their loved ones and families-sharing love, warmth, and compassion, which are the very essence of Christmas.

“However, even as we celebrate, we must not forget the reality we continue to face. We are still at war. Justice has not yet been delivered to the Kuki-Zo people. No agreement, settlement, or understanding has been reached to address our rightful political aspirations and the injustices inflicted upon us. The struggle is far from over,” the KZC leader said.

He urged every Kuki-Zo individual to remain vigilant, steadfast, and united.

More than six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, while a significant number live in the other Northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.