Weight Management Market Outlook To 2030: 7.6% CAGR As Digital Adoption Rises And Preventive Health Focus Strengthens, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diet-led approaches remain central to the weight management market, as mobile and digital platforms increasingly reshape consumer engagement worldwide.

Hyderabad, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 24, 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the global weight management market is valued at USD 39.07 billion in 2025, and is projected to surpass USD 60.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period. The market is supported by rising obesity prevalence, growing incidence of lifestyle-related disorders, and increasing awareness of the link between weight management and chronic disease prevention. Demand is expanding across diet-based solutions, fitness services, behavioral programs, and medically supervised interventions, as individuals seek sustainable and personalized approaches to weight control.

Emerging Market Trends

Digital and App-Based Weight Management Gains Momentum

Digital platforms are reshaping the weight management landscape by offering personalized diet plans, activity tracking, virtual coaching, and behavioral support. Mobile applications and online programs enable continuous engagement, affordability, and scalability, making weight management solutions accessible to a broader consumer base.

Shift Toward Holistic and Sustainable Programs

The market is moving away from short-term weight loss products toward comprehensive programs that integrate nutrition, physical activity, behavioral therapy, and lifestyle coaching. Employers, insurers, and healthcare providers are increasingly adopting holistic weight management initiatives to improve long-term health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America continues to lead the global weight management market, supported by high obesity rates, strong consumer awareness, and widespread availability of commercial weight loss programs, fitness centers, and medically supervised solutions. The region also benefits from early adoption of digital health tools, wearable integration, and app-based coaching platforms that support personalized and data-driven weight management.

Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region through 2030, driven by rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing awareness of obesity-related health risks. Countries such as China and India are witnessing rising demand for fitness services, dietary supplements, and digital wellness platforms as middle-class populations expand and preventive healthcare gains prominence.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

Meal Replacements & Formulated Shakes

Diet-based Food & Beverages

Weight-loss Supplements

Fitness Equipment & Wearables

Weight-management Services & Programs

By Consumer Goal

Weight Loss



Weight Maintenance

Muscle Gain & Toning

Medical Obesity Management

Bariatric Pre/Post-Surgery Support



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market trends, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

Competition Outlook

The global weight management market is competitive, with participation from nutrition product manufacturers, fitness service providers, digital health companies, and medically supervised program operators. Key strategies shaping competition include product innovation, expansion of digital platforms, partnerships with healthcare providers, and integration of data-driven personalization tools to improve user engagement and long-term adherence.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nestlé Health Science

WW International Inc.

Medifast Inc.

Noom Inc.

