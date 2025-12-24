NCCIA Arrests Suspect In Child Sexual Abuse Content Case In Nowshera

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) conducted a major operation in the Jabba Khattak area of Pabbi, Nowshera, arresting a suspect involved in spreading pornographic content and material related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The action was taken following a successful cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to sources, the arrested suspect was uploading and sharing child sexual abuse material. During the operation, mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from the suspect.

A forensic analysis of the mobile phone revealed serious evidence. Police from Jalozai Police Station were also present with NCCIA during the operation.

Officials stated that sexually harassing content was also recovered from the suspect's mobile phone.

A case has been registered against him under Section 22 of the PECA Act 2016, and further investigation is underway. The suspect will be produced before the court today for physical remand.