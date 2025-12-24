Draft Peace Agreement: Zelensky Outlines 20 Points And Reveals Details

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He shared the information during a briefing with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am now ready to discuss a draft 20-point document. This document is called a framework – a basic political document on ending the war between us, the United States, Europe, and the Russians,” Zelenskyy told reporters.

He emphasized that the draft largely reflects a joint Ukrainian-American position, partly the U.S. position, while some issues, he said, still require resolution.

“However, we have significantly moved closer to finalizing the documents,” the President added.

Zelensky briefed journalists on the substance of each of the 20 points of the draft framework document, stressing that it remains a draft and that its provisions may change during negotiations. Below is a summary of the points as presented.

Point 1

Ukraine's sovereignty will be reaffirmed. The document confirms that Ukraine is a sovereign state, with all signatories affirming this through their signatures.

Point 2

The document constitutes a full and unconditional non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. To maintain long-term peace, a monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the line of contact using space-based unmanned monitoring, early-warning systems for violations, and conflict resolution mechanisms.

Point 3

Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees.

Point 4

The size of Ukraine's Armed Forces will remain at 800,000 personnel in peacetime.

Point 5

The United States, NATO, and European signatory states will provide Ukraine with“Article 5–like” guarantees.

Point 6

Russia will enshrine a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine in all required legislation and ratification documents, including ratification by a constitutional majority in the State Duma.

Point 7

Ukraine will become a member of the European Union within a clearly defined timeframe and will receive short-term privileged access to the European market.

Point 8

Ukraine will receive a robust global development package, to be defined in a separate agreement on investment and future prosperity, covering a wide range of economic sectors.

Point 9

Several funds will be established to address economic recovery, reconstruction of damaged regions, and humanitarian needs. The goal is to raise $800 billion through equity, grants, debt instruments, and private-sector contributions.

Point 10

Following the signing of this agreement, Ukraine will accelerate negotiations on a free trade agreement with the United States.

Point 11

Ukraine confirms it will remain a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Point 12

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be jointly operated by three countries: Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

However, details remain under discussion. Zelensky noted that Ukraine does not wish to conduct business directly with Russia“after everything that has happened,” and this issue still requires agreement.

Point 13

Both countries commit to implementing educational programs in schools and society at large that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will implement EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

Point 14

Territories. This point remains unresolved and includes several options.

Option 1:“We remain where we are.” In the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment as of the date of the agreement would be recognized de facto as the line of contact, to be monitored by international forces.

Option 2: The establishment of a potential free economic zone in Donbas, accompanied by the demilitarization of the area. Ukraine opposes the withdrawal of its armed forces; however, should this option be implemented, it would require a reciprocal withdrawal by both sides, including Russian forces. Adoption of this option would be subject to approval through a nationwide referendum in Ukraine.

A final decision on territorial issues could be made at the level of national leaders.

Point 15

Once future territorial arrangements are agreed upon, both Russia and Ukraine commit not to alter them by force.

Point 16

Russia will not obstruct Ukraine's use of the Dnipro River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes. A separate maritime and access agreement will be concluded, covering freedom of navigation and transport. As part of this agreement, the Kinburn Spit will be demilitarized.

Point 17

A humanitarian committee will be established to address unresolved issues. This includes the exchange of all remaining prisoners of war, including those sentenced by the Russian system since 2014, as well as the return of all detained civilians and hostages, including children and political prisoners.

Point 18

Ukraine will hold elections as soon as possible after the agreement is signed.

Point 19

The agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Point 20

Once all parties agree to the document, a full ceasefire will take effect immediately.

Summing up, Zelensky said:“We have not reached consensus with the American side on the territory of the Donetsk region and on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. But we have significantly aligned most positions. In principle, consensus has been reached with them on nearly everything else.”

Zelenskyy said that later on December 24, Ukraine expects to learn Russia's response to the draft document after talks between the U.S. and Russian sides.

“Then we will understand our next steps and possible timelines for certain decisions. We are ready for a leaders-level meeting with the United States to resolve sensitive issues. Matters such as territorial questions must be discussed at the level of leaders,” the President stressed.

In addition to the draft framework document, Zelensky said other documents necessary to end the war have also been prepared. These include a multilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe, as well as a bilateral U.S.-Ukraine security guarantees framework.

“There is also a separate annex – the military dimension of Ukraine's security guarantees – a detailed plan explaining how security will be ensured in various scenarios. Thanks to these guarantees, we will be able to see a strong Ukraine: a Ukraine supported by the Coalition of the Willing, with a peace-monitoring mechanism and clear responses to any potential renewed aggression by Russia,” President Zelensky stressed.

He also noted that Ukraine and the United States have developed a document on recovery and economic development titled“The Roadmap to Ukraine's Prosperity”.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky said that any peace plan would involve compromises and cannot satisfy everyone.