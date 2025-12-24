Russia Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko, as cited by Ukrinform.

"For the third day in a row, the enemy is terrorizing Zhytomyr region with air strikes. This night, there were no casualties or injuries. The strikes targeted critical infrastructure," Bunechko said.

He added that some of the strikes hit areas where damage from previous kamikaze drone attacks was being repaired.

In the morning, air raid alerts were declared in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts.

As previously reported, a child was killed and five people injured in the Zhytomyr region following Russian strikes the day before, with damage to homes and businesses.