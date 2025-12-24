Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region

2025-12-24 05:06:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko, as cited by Ukrinform.

"For the third day in a row, the enemy is terrorizing Zhytomyr region with air strikes. This night, there were no casualties or injuries. The strikes targeted critical infrastructure," Bunechko said.

He added that some of the strikes hit areas where damage from previous kamikaze drone attacks was being repaired.

In the morning, air raid alerts were declared in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts.

Read also: Russian attack cuts power to part of Kherson, officials say

As previously reported, a child was killed and five people injured in the Zhytomyr region following Russian strikes the day before, with damage to homes and businesses.

UkrinForm

