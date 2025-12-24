Russia Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region
"For the third day in a row, the enemy is terrorizing Zhytomyr region with air strikes. This night, there were no casualties or injuries. The strikes targeted critical infrastructure," Bunechko said.
He added that some of the strikes hit areas where damage from previous kamikaze drone attacks was being repaired.
In the morning, air raid alerts were declared in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts.Read also: Russian attack cuts power to part of Kherson, officials say
As previously reported, a child was killed and five people injured in the Zhytomyr region following Russian strikes the day before, with damage to homes and businesses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment