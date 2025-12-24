Qarabağ FC To Get Signature Apparel Collection

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Büyükfırat MMC has signed a cooperation agreement with Turkiye's first global premium streetwear brand, Les Benjamins, within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan–Turkiye Investment Forum.

Speaking exclusively to Azernews, Gökçe Gürpınar, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Les Benjamins, said the agreement covers the preparation of a special apparel collection for the Qarabağ Football Club (FC).

“This agreement formalises a collaboration under which we will develop a dedicated clothing collection for Qarabağ FC. Les Benjamins has previously carried out similar projects with other clubs, and we are pleased to realise a comparable initiative for Qarabağ FC, which is a source of pride for Azerbaijan,” Gürpınar stated.

According to him, the project will result in a capsule apparel collection, not football kits, combining the identity of Qarabağ FC with the design language of Les Benjamins. The first announcement of the collection was made during the investment forum.

Gürpınar noted that all products will be manufactured in Turkiye at Les Benjamins' own production facilities, using 100 per cent Turkish-made materials. At the same time, she added that discussions have also taken place regarding the possibility of establishing a production line in Azerbaijan in the future.

It should be noted that, within the framework of the forum, the company's stand was visited by Turkiye's Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, along with other officials, who were introduced to the new collection prepared for Qarabağ FC.

The collection is expected to be offered to fans in both Azerbaijan and Turkiye, bringing together sports culture and contemporary fashion through a joint initiative between Büyükfırat MMC and Les Benjamins.