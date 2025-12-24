UP: Clerk Arrested For Raping Minor On Pretext Of Marriage, Duping Her Of ₹7 Lakh

In a disturbing case from Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a junior clerk accused of raping a minor girl under the pretext of marriage and defrauding her of ₹7 lakh. The accused allegedly lured the victim with false assurances of a marital relationship, exploiting her trust and vulnerability. Over time, he not only sexually assaulted her but also manipulated her financially, extracting a significant sum of money.

The victim, a minor, eventually gathered the courage to report the crime, leading to swift police action. Authorities confirmed that the accused was taken into custody and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case underscores the dual exploitation-both physical and financial-that victims often endure when deceived under the guise of marriage.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had systematically planned the exploitation, using emotional manipulation to gain the victim's trust. The financial fraud of ₹7 lakh adds another layer of severity to the crime, showing how perpetrators often exploit victims beyond physical abuse.

This incident has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stronger safeguards to protect minors and women from such predatory behavior. Legal experts emphasize that strict enforcement of POCSO provisions and fast-track trials are essential to ensure justice. Social activists also highlight the need for awareness campaigns to educate young women about recognizing and resisting manipulative tactics.

The arrest serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address crimes committed under the false promise of marriage, which remain a recurring issue across India. Authorities have assured that the case will be pursued rigorously to deliver justice to the victim and deter similar offenses in the future.