Semenyo Wants Manchester City Move As Chelsea, United And Liverpool Circle Ahead Of January Transfer Window

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has set his sights on a January transfer to Manchester City, with his ambition to win trophies driving the preference. The Ghana international, who has impressed this season, is keen to join Pep Guardiola's side as the winter window approaches.

No formal agreement has yet been reached, with the market opening in a week. Chelsea reportedly explored a move but decided against pursuing the 25‐year‐old after initial enquiries. Manchester United also showed interest, but were reluctant to push for a deal, preferring players eager to join immediately. Tottenham Hotspur considered Semenyo in the summer, while Liverpool were also said to admire his qualities.

Semenyo has been in strong form during the 2025‐26 campaign, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 16 Premier League appearances. His contract with Bournemouth runs until 2030 but includes a £65 million release clause available in January. The clause, revealed last month, must be triggered by a specific date, giving Bournemouth limited time to replace their leading forward.

The striker was valued at £70 million in the summer, but the winter clause sets his price at £65 million. If he remains at Bournemouth beyond January, the mechanism will again be available in the next transfer window at a reduced figure.

Bournemouth have already lost several key players following their successful 2024‐25 season under Andoni Iraola. Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid in May after his £50 million clause was activated. Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi, and Dango Ouattara also departed, while Dominic Solanke left for Tottenham a year earlier under similar terms.

Since arriving from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has made 106 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 30 goals and registering 13 assists. His pace and direct style have made him a standout performer, and Guardiola is known to value wide players capable of eliminating defenders and contributing double‐digit goals.

City's current options on the flanks have yet to fully replace the output of Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane, or Raheem Sterling. Jeremy Doku has shown improvement, but Guardiola admitted he may not become a leading scorer. Savinho and Oscar Bobb remain promising but lack the killer instinct in the final third.

The reliance on Erling Haaland has become increasingly evident, and Semenyo's arrival would provide a direct attacking threat from either wing. His ability to counter quickly and finish decisively could ease the burden on Haaland and add balance to City's frontline.