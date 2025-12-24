403
Deputy head of Israel’s Shin Bet steps down amid trust crisis
(MENAFN) The deputy head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has resigned, citing a “crisis of trust” with the agency’s newly appointed chief, David Zini, reports stated.
According to official comments, Zini approved the resignation of his deputy, identified only as S, after 30 years of service. The statement noted that when Zini took office, it was agreed that “S” would remain as deputy until the agency stabilized and until he felt the time was right to resign.
However, reports indicate that the departure follows unspecified clashes between “S” and Zini.
The deputy reportedly opposed an Israeli operation targeting a Hamas leader in Qatar, in which Shin Bet played a significant role, resulting in the deaths of five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.
Zini’s appointment as Shin Bet head was unanimously approved by the Israeli government on Sept. 30, despite opposition from political rivals and former agency officials, as he came from the military rather than within the agency.
